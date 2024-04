For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Connection,” model Mason Van Buren represented by EMG Models, is captured by Elys Berroteran. In charge of the styling is Victor Lopez.

For this session, Mason is wearing selected pieces from Celine, Balenciaga, Zegna, Calvin Klein, and Marine Serre.

Photographer – Elys Berroteran @elysmcm

Stylist – Victor Lopez @StyledbyVictorLopez

Model – Mason Van Buren @OFFICIAL.MVB @EMG_MODELS