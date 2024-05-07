Thatcher Thornton is the Face of Amiri Core 2024 Collection

Fashion house Amiri unveiled it new Core Campaign that captures the essence of California’s laidback luxury through a series of images that are both timeless and expressive. Star of the campaign is model Thatcher Thornton captured by fashion photographer Hart Lëshkina. In charge of styling was Gro Curtis, with beauty from Natasha Severino.

At the heart of this collection is a palpable sense of ease. Amiri’s design language, characterized by its established shapes and familiar silhouettes, is nuanced yet straightforward. The clothing features a repertoire of Amiri’s iconic motifs, including the MA emblem, Arts District logo, and the recognizable patterns such as Bones, Shotgun distress, and Bandana Paisley. The ’22’ motif rounds out the ensemble, ensuring each item is distinctively Amiri.

The campaign resonates with a strong Americana vibe, drawing inspiration from the diverse worlds of skate, sport, and traditional crafts. These influences are woven into the very fabric of the collection, guiding the aesthetic and cultural narrative of the brand. Amiri celebrates both its iconic pieces and introduces new silhouettes, pushing the boundaries of classic materials like cashmere, cotton, wool, leather, denim, nylon, and silk.

Innovation in material usage is a hallmark of this collection. Techniques such as crochet mesh knitwear, denim jacquard, and fade washes showcase Amiri’s ability to transform ordinary materials into something extraordinary. The use of appliqué, patchwork, and custom reliefs adds depth and character to each garment, allowing for a personalized touch that echoes the brand’s artisanal roots.

The Core Collection is an embodiment of Amiri’s West Coast spirit. It cultivates a wardrobe that speaks to subtle elevation and boundless self-expression. Each piece invites the wearer to embrace a lifestyle of understated luxury and spontaneity, reflective of the Californian way of life.