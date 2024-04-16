MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Samuel Trif

In this exclusive MMSCENE interview, coming from the landscapes of a small Romanian village, is the unexpected modeling journey of Samuel Trif, that began with a transformative decision in Barcelona. Despite initial reservations and discomfort with the camera, encouragement from others over the years slowly built the courage he needed to step into the world of fashion. Now, as a part of the vibrant and supportive family at Traffic Management, he continues to navigate his blossoming career with the guidance of his compassionate agent, Gianna. From his debut on the prestigious runways of Armani in Milan to the day-to-day adventures in streetwear and elegant styles, he is carving out a space for himself in the competitive modeling industry.

For this session, photographer Ferran Casanova captures Samuel, assisted by Lo Resa. Styling is done by Cristian Betancurt, with skincare by Arolab Organic. Trif, represented by Traffic Models, is wearing selected pieces from Boss, Hermés, Dsquared, Zara, Jared London, Massimo Dutti, Ferragamo, Dior, Diesel, Vintage, La Perla, and Prada.

Could you share a bit about your journey into modeling? Was it something you’ve always aimed for?

If someone had asked me a few years ago if I wanted to be a model, there is no way that I would have said yes. Since I was younger, people told me to start modeling, but I wasn’t t feeling comfortable in front of the camera. But that changed as time passed. A year ago, when I arrived in Barcelona for working purposes, I just got the feeling that I should try, so I sent some emails to different agencies, and here I am.

How would you describe your personal style when it comes to fashion?

My personal style depends a lot of how I feel in that day, because in the end of the day this is what fashion is for, expressing your feelings. Personally I love the streetwear, the baggy clothes but I also love elegant styles.

How did you experience your first modeling job?

My first job was actually a TvC for a multi-brand store. It was an amazing experience and pretty easy, which I didn’t t expect to be honest.

How does it feel to be a part of Traffic Management?

For me Traffic Management it s like a family, and that s especially because of my agent Gianna, who is very supportive and patient with me. She is always thinking about the model welfare above the job.

What’s the best piece of advice you have gotten in terms of modeling?

Always believe in yourself, be humble and nice with the people you re working with. listen to your gut, if you want to do something do it, if not run as far as possible. Also never try to compare yourself with others.

Reflecting on your debut season walking for Armani in Milan, what can you tell us about that experience?

Firstly I didn’t t even think that I have a chance of doing this, I even forgot my comp card home for the casting that day, but I got lucky because the agency was close enough to run and get one. I felt very honored to work for Armani. They have an amazing team. Even thought I was a bit stressed, just imagine my first show ever and i have to walk for Armani, it was an unforgettable experience.

Outside of work, what hobbies or activities do you find most fulfilling?

I spent a lot of my time doing sports, going to gym, swimming, running and cycling. From this I developed my passion for cooking. But I also enjoy a good fishing time and recently I started reading a lot.

Looking ahead, what are your aspirations, dreams, and plans for the future?

Honestly I don t know what’s to come but I always had that hunger of achieving new things, big dreams, that I suppose, people wouldn’t expect from a Romanian boy raised in a small village with no many fashion events around it.

I believe that I can do great in this industry and I am eager to see what the future reserves. One thing I am sure, so far I am loving the whole experience and I’ll work hard get to the top. Until then I’m very excited about the whole process and the opportunity to travel around the world, getting to know different artists, new people and their cultures. I find it very enriching and the best way to build up my modeling career.

Photographer – Ferran Casanova @ferran_casanova

Style – Cristian Betancurt @the_man_in_beta

Photo assistant – Lo Resa @bohynekocka

Skincare – Arolab Organic @arolaborganic

Model – Samuel Trif @samuelltrif at Traffic Models @trafficmodels