MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Quinqui Boy by Igor Charikov

Stylist and creative director Jesús Corral teams up with photographer Igor Charikov for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled “Quinqui boy,” model Guille Pérez at Dear Society Model Management is captured by photographer Igor Charikov. Jesús Corral was in charge of styling and creative direction, with makeup and hair by Ibar Vacino

For this session, Guille is wearing selected pieces from Urban Outfitters, Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein, Adidas and Juicy Couture.

Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photography © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE

Creative Direction and Styling – Jesús Corral @moonlyz_
Photography – Igor Charikov @i.chrkv
MUAH – Ibar Vacino @vacino_official
Model – Guille Pérez @guillep.b
Agency – Dear Society Model Management @dearsociety.mgmt

