MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Quinqui Boy by Igor Charikov

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled “Quinqui boy,” model Guille Pérez at Dear Society Model Management is captured by photographer Igor Charikov. Jesús Corral was in charge of styling and creative direction, with makeup and hair by Ibar Vacino.

For this session, Guille is wearing selected pieces from Urban Outfitters, Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein, Adidas and Juicy Couture.

Creative Direction and Styling – Jesús Corral @moonlyz_

Photography – Igor Charikov @i.chrkv

MUAH – Ibar Vacino @vacino_official

Model – Guille Pérez @guillep.b

Agency – Dear Society Model Management @dearsociety.mgmt