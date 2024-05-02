MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Austin Victoria

In this exclusive MMSCENE interview with contributor Nikola Bajovic, Austin Victoria shares his journey from the modeling industry to the arena of luxury real estate. From fashion runways and glossy magazine covers, Austin made a bold transition into real estate, bringing with him a wealth of experience in networking and an eye for aesthetics. His entry into the real estate industry was fueled by his fascination with the luxurious properties he encountered during his modeling career, inspiring him to try out another one of the most competitive markets in the world. Joining The Oppenheim Group was a strategic move that aligned with his ambitions to deal in high-end real estate. Since then, Austin has succeeded to make a name for himself in the Orange County luxury real estate scene. His involvement in “Selling The OC,” third season of which is premiering this Friday, May 3rd, has further catapulted his profile, giving audiences a peek into his professional endeavors and personal life, his dedication to his clients and his family.

For this session, Austin is captured by photographer Gabe Ayala, and he is wearing selected pieces from Alexander McQueen, AllSaints, John Varvatos, rag & bone, Tom Ford, Martine Rose, APC, Eckhaus Latta, Isabel Marant, The Facinator, Reigning Champ, and Charlie by MZ.

How did your experience as a professional model influence your transition into the real estate industry?

I started modeling at the age of 15. Throughout the years I had the privilege of meeting a lot of people and building relationships. Real estate is all about relationship building, so it was a perfect transition.

What motivated you to join The Oppenheim Group, and how has your journey been since joining?

I knew from the very beginning I wanted to sell luxury real estate. I fell in love with the homes I had the privilege of shooting in over the years, and that was what I was drawn to. The Oppenheim group fit the type of brokerage I wanted to associate myself with. It has turned out to be a great decision as I am selling luxury real estate at a high level.

Can you share a bit about your approach to balancing your roles as a real estate agent and a model?

Balance is key in everything you do. Both modeling and real estate allow me to make my own schedule and I get back exactly what I put in. I love being in control of my success.

How has being a cast member on “Selling The OC” impacted your career and personal life?

“Selling the OC” has really been a positive experience for the most part. I moved to Orange County, a completely new real estate market, which was tough. The show has definitely helped speed things up, and my business is finally on par with where I was in LA. Personally, it’s been great; I get to meet amazing humans and participate in opportunities I probably wouldn’t have had the chance to otherwise.

What are some of the key challenges you’ve faced as a high-profile real estate agent, and how have you navigated them?

My biggest challenge was starting in a new territory; it was like starting all over again. Your track record matters and it takes time to build. Obviously, having experience and knowledge unlike when I started definitely helps speed up the process. It’s a grind, you just keep your head up and put in the work. It’s tough though, putting in hours every week with NO pay.

Could you tell us about a particularly memorable moment or achievement in your career so far?

Getting my first luxury listing in Orange County is something that I will hold dear. It was a tough start and that listing put me on the map. I currently have $30M in listings and it all started with that first one.

How do you manage to balance your family life, including your wife Lisa and twins Lilah and Hazel, with your professional career?

Family always comes first. You can’t get back the years when your babies are young, and creating memories and spending time with my family is what it’s all for in the first place.

What are your thoughts on the portrayal of your marriage and challenges on “Selling The OC”?

I can care less what people think; I know my truth. My friends and family also know the truth. There are hungry people that will say and do anything to get their moment, to get screen time. My wife and I are stronger than ever, I don’t focus on the noise, I focus on what matters, my family, our health, and my career.

How do you stay motivated and inspired in both your real estate and modeling careers?

I won’t say it’s easy because that would be a lie. I rely on my discipline; I have non-negotiable daily tasks I’ve committed myself to. I have nothing to fall back on, so I have no choice but to keep going.

Looking ahead, what are your goals and aspirations for the future, both professionally and personally?

I set new goals every year, sometimes they change, but mostly they stay the same. Personally, I want to be a supportive and loving husband, be the father my kids deserve, be the best version of myself, and do my best in everything I do. Professionally, I have so many goals, but at the moment, my main goals are to build my Real estate Business and get a clothing brand I’m starting off the ground.

Model – Austin Victoria of Book Management @austin_victoria

Photography – Gabe Ayala @thegabeayala