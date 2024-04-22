MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Reset by Elys Berroteran

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled “Reset,” model Dolan Smith from Wilhelmina Models is captured by photographer Elys Berroteran. Hair and Makeup is done by Isabella Nikolay.

For this session, Dolan is wearing selected pieces from Calvin Klein, YSL Vintage, Zegna, Nidal Nouaihed, and True Religion.

Photographer – Elys Berroteran @Elysmcm

Model – Dolan Smith @DolanSmith__

Represented by – Wilhelmina Models @WilhelminaModels

Makeup and Hair – Isabella Nicolay @IsabellaNicolay_