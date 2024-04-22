in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Reset by Elys Berroteran

Model Dolan Smith from Wilhelmina Models and photographer Elys Berroteran team up for out latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled “Reset,” model Dolan Smith from Wilhelmina Models is captured by photographer Elys Berroteran. Hair and Makeup is done by Isabella Nikolay.

For this session, Dolan is wearing selected pieces from Calvin Klein, YSL Vintage, Zegna, Nidal Nouaihed, and True Religion.

Photographer – Elys Berroteran @Elysmcm
Model – Dolan Smith @DolanSmith__
Represented by – Wilhelmina Models @WilhelminaModels
Makeup and Hair – Isabella Nicolay @IsabellaNicolay_

