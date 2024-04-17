MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lack of Sharpness by Giuseppe Attanasio
Stylist Domenico Diomede and photographer Giuseppe Attanasio team up for our latest exclusive story
For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Lack of Sharpness” models Nicolas Perez at Elite Model, and Jaden Ostrowski at Special Management, are captured by Giuseppe Attanasio. Jessica Lovato is the producer of the shoot, while Domenico Diomede took care of styling, with assistance from Sarah di Berardino, Giulia Capone, Fabiana Borriello, Carla Iacono, and Daria Saffioti. Hair and mekeup is done by Giacomo Marazzi.
For this session, Nicolas and Jaden are wearing selected pieces from Isabel Marant, Roberto Cavalli, Acne Studio, Diesel, Agape’ Studio, Helen Yarmak, Versace, Persol, Dsquared2, Gucci, Laneus, Alabama Muse, Na-kd, Cult, Bysarachristie, Dolce&Gabbana, Mordecai, and Antonio Marras.