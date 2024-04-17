in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lack of Sharpness by Giuseppe Attanasio

Stylist Domenico Diomede and photographer Giuseppe Attanasio team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Lack of Sharpness” models Nicolas Perez at Elite Model, and Jaden Ostrowski at Special Management, are captured by Giuseppe Attanasio. Jessica Lovato is the producer of the shoot, while Domenico Diomede took care of styling, with assistance from Sarah di Berardino, Giulia Capone, Fabiana Borriello, Carla Iacono, and Daria Saffioti. Hair and mekeup is done by Giacomo Marazzi.

For this session, Nicolas and Jaden are wearing selected pieces from Isabel Marant, Roberto Cavalli, Acne Studio, Diesel, Agape’ Studio, Helen Yarmak, Versace, Persol, Dsquared2, Gucci, Laneus, Alabama Muse, Na-kd, Cult, Bysarachristie, Dolce&Gabbana, Mordecai, and Antonio Marras. 

Left: total ISABEL MARANT, faux fur jacket ROBERTO CAVALLI, necklace ACNE STUDIO / Right: total DIESEL, necklace AGAPE’ STUDIO / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
total look DIESEL / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
hoodie MORDECAI, pants ANTONIO MARRAS, bomber jacket MORDECAI, socks NA-KD, shoes CULT / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
hoodie MORDECAI, pants ANTONIO MARRAS, bomber jacket MORDECAI, socks NA-KD, shoes CULT / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
Left: total LANEUS, faux fur jacket ALABAMA MUSE, socks NA-KD, boots CULT, necklace BYSARACHRISTIE / right: bomber jacket MORDECAI / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
total LANEUS, faux fur jacket ALABAMA MUSE, socks NA-KD, boots CULT, necklace BYSARACHRISTIE / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
total DSQUARED2, sunglasses GUCCI / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
faux fur jacket HELEN YARMAK, necklace AGAPE’ STUDIO / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
left: FAUX FUR JACKET HELEN YARMAK, pants VERSACE, shoes VERSACE, sunglasses PERSOL, necklace AGAPE’ STUDIO / right: total ROBERTO CAVALLI, boots ROBERTO CAVALLI / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
total ROBERTO CAVALLI, boots ROBERTO CAVALLI / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
total DIESEL, necklace AGAPE’ STUDIO / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
total DIESEL, necklace AGAPE’ STUDIO / photography © Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE

Photographer – Giuseppe Attanasio @giuseppeattanasioph
Filmmaker – Alexandre Joux @alexandrejoux
Producer – Jessica Lovato @jessicalovato_
Fashion stylist – Domenico Diomede @diomede_domenico
Hair & Make up – Giacomo Marazzi @giacomomarazzi_
Assistant stylists
Sarah di Berardino @sarah.dibe
Giulia Capone @giulia._capone
Fabiana Borriello @fabianaborrielloo
Carla Iacono @carlaiaconoo
Daria Saffioti @daria.saffioti
Models
Nicolas Perez at Elite Model @nickzperez_ @elitemodelworld
Jaden Ostrowski at Special Management @jaden.ostrowski @special_managemen

