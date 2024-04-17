For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Lack of Sharpness” models Nicolas Perez at Elite Model, and Jaden Ostrowski at Special Management, are captured by Giuseppe Attanasio. Jessica Lovato is the producer of the shoot, while Domenico Diomede took care of styling, with assistance from Sarah di Berardino, Giulia Capone, Fabiana Borriello, Carla Iacono, and Daria Saffioti. Hair and mekeup is done by Giacomo Marazzi.

For this session, Nicolas and Jaden are wearing selected pieces from Isabel Marant, Roberto Cavalli, Acne Studio, Diesel, Agape’ Studio, Helen Yarmak, Versace, Persol, Dsquared2, Gucci, Laneus, Alabama Muse, Na-kd, Cult, Bysarachristie, Dolce&Gabbana, Mordecai, and Antonio Marras.

Photographer – Giuseppe Attanasio @giuseppeattanasioph

Filmmaker – Alexandre Joux @alexandrejoux

Producer – Jessica Lovato @jessicalovato_

Fashion stylist – Domenico Diomede @diomede_domenico

Hair & Make up – Giacomo Marazzi @giacomomarazzi_

Assistant stylists

Sarah di Berardino @sarah.dibe

Giulia Capone @giulia._capone

Fabiana Borriello @fabianaborrielloo

Carla Iacono @carlaiaconoo

Daria Saffioti @daria.saffioti

Models

Nicolas Perez at Elite Model @nickzperez_ @elitemodelworld

Jaden Ostrowski at Special Management @jaden.ostrowski @special_managemen