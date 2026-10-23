Leon Dame in Bottega Veneta’s Fall Winter 2026 Campaign

Some campaigns rely on spectacle. The best ones let a single object and a single face do the work. In its Fall Winter 2026 campaign, Bottega Veneta does exactly that, and Leon Dame is one of the reasons the images hold attention long after the first look.

A Campaign Built on Material

The campaign was photographed and directed by Juergen Teller, who keeps the frame unforced and lets the clothes and accessories carry the story. Creative consultation came from Dovile Drizyte, with styling by Katie Shaw. The collection was designed by Louise Trotter, and casting was handled by Anita Bitton with Establishment Casting.

That restraint shows in the settings. One image places Leon in a tiled space with a yellow floor, a grey woven tote pressed against his chest and dark sunglasses on his face. Another sets him against a mosaic stone wall. The third, on a staircase with peeling plaster, lets the cream and red shearling carry the color. None of the backdrops compete with the product, and that is the point.

The Weathered Leather Coat

The standout piece in the campaign is the Weathered Leather Coat, worn by Leon against the mosaic wall. The coat is a standalone menswear piece from Bottega Veneta, cut in a dark, woven leather with a worn-in finish that gives it depth and character. A belt cinches the waist, the leather collar frames the face, and the raglan sleeves give the silhouette a sharp, architectural edge. Paired with a cream undershirt and a matching woven bag, it looks less like a statement piece and more like something that has already been lived in.

The coat is available to buy online through the Bottega Veneta shop, with pricing on demand. It is a rare piece that does two jobs at once. It is dramatic enough to anchor a campaign, and wearable enough to become a staple. For men who want leather that reads as craft rather than trend, this is the reference point.

Leon Dame in the Frame

Leon Dame works here because he does not perform for the camera. His expression is steady, his posture is relaxed, and he lets the pieces move around him. The shearling coat in the staircase image is a demanding look, with its bold color blocking and oversized volume, and he wears it without losing the simplicity of the black trousers and lace-up shoes beneath.

Leon is also part of a larger cast in this campaign alongside Anine Van Velzen, Binx Walton, Lina Zhang, and Sihana Shalaj, which shows how the brand builds a campaign around a group of models rather than a single face.

Where to Book Leon Dame

Leon is represented by DNA Models in New York. In Paris and London, he is represented by Viva Paris and Viva London. Editors, brands, and photographers can find his full profile in MMSCENE’s model directory.

Campaign Credits