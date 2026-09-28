Bottega Veneta Moves Into the Summer 2027 With Lighter Touch

Bottega Veneta enters Summer 2027 with a collection shaped by seasonal change. Creative Director Louise Trotter looks at the shift from spring into warmer months, when changing light and rising temperatures alter how clothing interacts with the body. That idea translates into garments with more air, less restriction and a stronger sense of movement.

The collection develops around reduction. Layers become fewer as summer approaches, while silhouettes move away from close containment. Tailoring loosens without giving up its structure, creating more space between fabric and body. Leather becomes noticeably lighter, changing the weight and physical character usually associated with the material.

Trotter also places attention on the process behind the clothes. Visible handwork and small irregularities remain part of the finished pieces, allowing the act of making to register on the surface. Details reveal themselves gradually, encouraging a closer look at construction, material and technique.

Intrecciato remains central to Bottega Veneta. The house’s woven leather technique becomes a wider reference for the season, connecting materials, disciplines and individual gestures. The idea of interlacing extends into the collaborative nature of the presentation, where fashion, art and sound occupy the same space.

The Summer 2027 show setting follows the collection’s emphasis on lightness. Trotter uses a pared-back neutral environment intended to evoke the brightness and openness associated with summer. Artist Illya Goldman Gubin designed the resin-coated Karton Hocker seats from individual cardboard boxes. He physically crumples each box through an embrace before it becomes a sculptural stool.

Their construction also recalls Bottega Veneta’s Intrecciato technique. The interlocking cardboard flaps reference the strips used within the house’s woven leather work, connecting an ordinary material with one of Bottega Veneta’s defining techniques.

Goldman Gubin’s work continues through the show invitations. Each poster depicts a Karton Hocker and receives individual creases from either the artist or a Bottega Veneta employee. Physical handling gives every poster its own marks and turns the invitation into a singular object.

Sound forms another part of the presentation. Before the show, artist Florian Hecker introduces a site-specific installation made from 20 suspended structures. Each combines a loudspeaker with a stainless steel reflector and produces a distinct sound. Together, they create a cloud-like composition that takes shape in real time and cannot be reproduced in exactly the same form.

British artist Mark Leckey created the original soundtrack for the collection. His composition draws on samples from different genres and periods spanning the 1960s to the 1990s, using music to suggest optimism, energy and the possibility associated with looking forward.

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Handmade leather flowers complete the environment. A tulip, peony or lily sits on each seat, introducing color into the otherwise neutral space. Through clothing, objects and sound, Bottega Veneta Summer 2027 places lightness, material experimentation and freedom of movement at the center of the season.