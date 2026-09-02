Bottega Veneta Winter 2026 Becomes a Collective Portrait

Bottega Veneta extends its Winter 2026 presentation through Zine 002, a new visual project dedicated to Louise Trotter’s second collection for the House. Created across eight days, the publication brings together eight photographers who each approached the season from a different perspective, building a wider record of the collection beyond the runway.

The project features photography by Chris Rhodes, Cristina Stohle, James Ari King, Kira Bunse, Nicole Maria Winkler, Piotr Niepsuj, Rosie Harriet Ellis and Sam Penn. Their images move between the show itself and the activity surrounding it, focusing on proportion, construction, movement and close details throughout the collection.

Bottega Veneta presented Winter 2026 in Milan on February 28 at Palazzo San Fedele, the House’s new headquarters in the city.

For Winter 2026, Trotter looked to Milan as a central reference and explored a dialogue between Brutalism and sensuality. The collection develops that idea through softened structures, controlled curves and changes in proportion. Familiar daywear forms take on altered volumes and surfaces, while the relationship between clothing and movement remains central throughout the season.

The collection also considers dressing as both an individual and social act. Bottega Veneta connects this idea with Milanese spaces including the opera, theatre and piazza, using them as references for how clothing operates in public life.

Brutalist lines develop into curved forms, while material and proportion determine how each look moves around the body. This balance between control and softness becomes one of the defining ideas carried from the runway into the photographic project.

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Zine 002 expands that perspective by allowing eight photographers to study the same collection through separate visual approaches. The campaign gives Bottega Veneta’s Winter 2026 collection a second format beyond the runway, preserving the individual perspectives of each photographer while connecting them through a shared subject.