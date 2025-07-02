Bottega Veneta Names Lorenzo Musetti as Brand Ambassador

Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta has selected tennis player Lorenzo Musetti as its newest global brand ambassador. The 23-year-old athlete from Carrara, Tuscany, currently holds the No. 6 position in the ATP singles rankings.

Musetti has established himself as one of tennis’s most promising young competitors. His breakthrough performances include semifinal appearances at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and the 2025 French Open. At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Musetti competed as the seventh seed.

Beyond his Grand Slam performances, Musetti has represented Italy successfully in international competition. He captured bronze in men’s singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Additionally, his contributions to the Italian national team proved instrumental in securing Davis Cup victories in consecutive years, 2023 and 2024.

Musetti’s tennis career began with notable junior achievements. He claimed the 2019 Australian Open boys’ singles title and advanced to the final of the US Open juniors in the same year. These early successes signaled his potential on the professional circuit, where he has since developed recognition for his fluid playing style and creative shot-making abilities.

The Italian brand’s partnership with Musetti builds upon their existing collaboration. The tennis player recently appeared in Bottega Veneta’s “Craft is our Language” campaign, which marked the 50th anniversary of the brand’s signature Intrecciato weave technique.

The “Craft is our Language” campaign featured Bottega Veneta artisans alongside talents from various fields including art, film, fashion, literature, music, and sports. In this campaign, Musetti explored the connection between handcraft and his sport, examining how gestures define both tennis and his Italian cultural background.

Bottega Veneta, founded in 1966, has maintained its reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and understated luxury. The brand’s Intrecciato weave, developed in the 1970s, has become synonymous with Italian leather goods excellence. The selection of Musetti as brand ambassador aligns with Bottega Veneta’s emphasis on authentic Italian excellence. Born in Carrara, a city renowned for its marble quarries and artistic heritage, Musetti embodies the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary achievement that the luxury house values.