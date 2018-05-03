Back the Field: Adrien Jacques Poses for Men’s Folio Singapore

Fashion photographer Ryan Simo captured Back the Field story featuring the handsome Adrien Jacques at I Love Models Management for Men’s Folio Singapore‘s May 2018 edition. For the story stylist Stefano Guerrini selected looks from top brands such as Versace, Prada, Missoni, Lucio Vanotti, Gucci, Dior Homme, and Andrea Pompilio.

Grooming is work of Tiziana Porrazzo. Photo assistance by Alessandro Chiorri, styling assistance by Cristina Florence Galati.


For more of Ryan’s work visit www.ryansimo.com

