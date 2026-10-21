MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Amir Suarez

Photographer Jose Mata captures Amir Suarez for a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive titled Autumn Afternoon on the Bay. Represented by Wilhelmina Models, Suarez poses along the New York waterfront, where natural surroundings meet the city’s industrial architecture. Styled by Allison Lopez, the editorial draws on nautical references, relaxed tailoring, and autumn dressing. Gabriela Pino handles makeup for the shoot.

In conversation with MMSCENE, Suarez reflects on his move from Valencia, Venezuela, to New York and how the experience changed his approach to modeling. He discusses working across commercial campaigns and high fashion, the discipline required to navigate international castings, and his ambitions beyond the American market. He also shares his perspective on opportunities for Latin American talent and his decision to establish Noir Models, an agency focused on helping emerging models build their careers.

You’ve worked across commercial campaigns (Macy’s, Coca-Cola, Reebok) and high fashion (Prada, Versace). How do you approach a casting differently depending on whether the job is a commercial or a runway show?

I believe preparation is everything. I always try to understand the brand and what the client is looking for before attending a casting. Every brand has its own identity, and I do my best to adapt to that while staying true to myself.

I also focus a lot on my physical condition, nutrition, and overall presentation. Whether it’s a commercial campaign or high fashion, my goal is always to show up as the best version of myself. I’ve always had the ambition to become one of the best models in the world, and I know that starts with improving every single day.

You were born in Valencia, Venezuela, and now work in New York. How has moving between those two places shaped the way you see yourself as a model?

When I was modeling in Venezuela, I honestly thought the industry was much easier than it actually is because things were going well for me back home.

Everything changed when I moved to New York. I realized I was entering a completely different world, where talent alone isn’t enough. You need discipline, consistency, patience, and a strong mentality.

New York taught me that being a model isn’t something you do once in a while. It’s something you have to work on every single day. That experience completely changed my perspective and pushed me to take my career much more seriously.

What was the first moment you realized modeling could be a real career, and what did you do next?

Four years ago, becoming a professional model was just a dream for me. For a long time, I wasn’t sure if it would ever become my reality.

That changed almost two years ago when I signed with my first agency, Next Miami, alongside my management at UC Models.

That was the moment I realized that dreams really can come true. I went from imagining the life I wanted to actually living it, and that motivated me to work even harder.

New York Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week are very different environments. What does a successful day look like at each, and what do people underestimate about them?

I think what people underestimate the most is the preparation and the number of castings you have to attend.

Miami Swim Week often focuses on models who are physically fit, confident, and have a strong personality and attitude.

New York Fashion Week is a different environment. Your runway walk, presentation, and ability to adapt to different designers are extremely important.

Sometimes you can attend 50 castings and only book one job. That’s the reality of this industry. For me, success isn’t just about getting booked. It’s about showing up, staying consistent, and never allowing rejection to stop you.

You’re represented by four agencies across the U.S. How do you work with that many teams at once, and what should aspiring models know about building that kind of network?

Communication is everything. I always try to keep my agencies informed and maintain a good relationship with my bookers.

One thing aspiring models need to understand is that you’re not the only talent an agency represents. You can’t just sign a contract and expect your agency to do everything for you.

I believe in being proactive, keeping my portfolio and digitals updated, and checking in with my bookers regularly, sometimes every week.

At the end of the day, your agencies are part of your team, but you’re also responsible for building your own career.

Latin American talent is increasingly visible in global fashion, but breaking into international markets is still hard. What barriers have you faced, and what would you change about how the industry approaches Latin American models?

I think one of the biggest challenges for Latin American models is visibility and access to the right connections.

Sometimes it’s harder for Latino talent to be taken seriously or to receive the same opportunities, even when they have the potential and dedication.

But I also believe things are changing. We’re seeing more Latin American talent represented internationally, and I think we’ve made a lot of progress.

There’s still work to do, but I believe we’re moving in the right direction, and I’m proud to be part of that progress.

You’re focused on building a career that extends beyond the United States. Which markets are you targeting first, and why?

I would love to expand my career into Europe, especially because so many of the world’s most influential luxury fashion houses are based there.

I’m also very interested in exploring the Asian markets. I’ve heard amazing things about the opportunities and the fashion industry there.

One of my biggest goals is to build relationships with agencies around the world and experience different markets, cultures, and creative environments.

I don’t want to limit my career to one country. I want to see how far I can take it.

Fitness, discipline, and presentation matter a great deal in this work. What does your daily routine look like when you’re between jobs, and how do you stay consistent?

I always remind myself that modeling is my job, and like any career, it requires commitment even when you’re not actively working on a campaign.

My routine is built around eating healthy, taking care of my skin and hair, staying physically active, and training around five or six times a week.

There are days when you don’t feel like working out or following your routine, but discipline means doing what needs to be done regardless.

Modeling can look glamorous from the outside, but there are sacrifices behind it. You have to constantly take care of yourself, update your portfolio, and stay prepared for the next opportunity.

For me, consistency is what makes the difference.

Looking five years ahead, where do you want your career to be? Would you like to move into areas like campaign work, brand ambassadorship, or creative direction behind the camera?

I absolutely love being a model, and I want to continue growing my career and working with some of the biggest brands in the world.

But I’ve also discovered another passion. I founded my own modeling agency, Noir Models, because I wanted to create opportunities for other talents.

When I was starting out, finding opportunities and getting people to believe in me wasn’t easy. Now, being in a position where I can help other models get noticed and build their careers is something that means a lot to me.

I want to continue growing Noir Models and giving opportunities to talented people who deserve to be seen, regardless of where they come from.

At the same time, my personal dream hasn’t changed. I want to become one of the best models in the world and represent Venezuela in the best way possible.

If I can build a successful career while opening doors for others, that would mean everything to me.

Photographer: Jose Mata

Model: Amir Suarez

Model Agency: Wilhelmina Models

Makeup: Gabriela Pino

Fashion Stylist: Allison Lopez