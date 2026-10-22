Ahn Hyo-Seop Fronts JUUN.J Fall Winter 2026 Campaign

Ahn Hyo-seop takes the lead in the JUUN.J Fall Winter 2026 campaign, presenting the latest collection from the global designer label under Samsung C&T Fashion Group. As the brand’s global ambassador, the actor introduces a series of looks that explore the possibilities of contemporary menswear through unexpected proportions, distinctive materials and experimental styling. The campaign follows the collection’s central theme, NEWSTALGIA, which draws its name from the combination of “New” and “Nostalgia.”

For Fall Winter 2026, JUUN.J revisits familiar elements of menswear and introduces new approaches to their construction. Formal jackets take on exaggerated shapes, traditional fabrics gain new textures and casual clothing incorporates sculptural details. The collection draws connections between established fashion references and futuristic design, with Ahn presenting these ideas through a range of expressions and attitudes.

The actor’s wardrobe includes tailored suits, leather outfits, textured outerwear and relaxed streetwear. JUUN.J uses generous volumes and pronounced shoulder lines throughout the collection, creating silhouettes that give familiar clothing a different visual identity. The campaign places particular attention on how individual garments interact through their shapes and materials.

Among the featured outfits, a formal ensemble previously presented at Paris Fashion Week offers a clear example of the label’s approach. Ahn wears a navy wool tuxedo jacket and wide-leg trousers beneath a pinstripe coat. The extended proportions of the outerwear give the look additional volume, while the jacket’s sculpted shoulders introduce a defined structure. JUUN.J uses these elements to reconsider the traditional tuxedo, giving its familiar form a more experimental character.

The collection develops a different mood through its use of leather. In one monochromatic black outfit, the label works with various leather finishes and layered surfaces to create a substantial silhouette. Changes in texture influence how the garments catch the light, while variations in volume shape the overall look. The material’s weight contributes to the outfit’s strong visual character.

JUUN.J also explores softer surfaces through a combination of bouclé wool tweed and Ultrasuede. The two fabrics offer different textures within a relaxed silhouette, with warm neutral shades keeping the focus on their construction. This approach brings a more understated direction to the collection while maintaining its interest in material experimentation.

Casual dressing receives equal attention. Ahn pairs knitwear and shirting with denim trousers featuring Origami-inspired folds. The sculptural construction changes the shape of the denim, introducing volume through carefully developed folds. Chunky JUUN.J ARC sneakers complete the look, connecting the collection’s experimental elements with its streetwear vocabulary.

According to a JUUN.J representative, Ahn’s combination of urban character and classical sensibility makes him particularly suited to the NEWSTALGIA concept. His interpretation of the collection connects the theatrical proportions seen during the Paris runway presentation with the possibilities of everyday luxury dressing.

The campaign presents Ahn across several distinct styles while maintaining a consistent focus on proportion and material. His presence gives the collection a recognisable identity, allowing JUUN.J to explore different expressions of its Fall Winter 2026 direction.