Supreme and Timberland Unveil Fall 2026 Collection

Supreme and Timberland continue their partnership with a Fall 2026 collection that focuses on functional clothing for colder temperatures. The latest release introduces a selection of outerwear, sportswear, denim, and accessories, with technical materials playing an important role throughout the lineup. Suede, waterproof cotton, and insulating fleece appear across garments that draw from established workwear and athletic clothing.

The collection places particular emphasis on jackets, offering three designs with different material constructions. Leading the selection, the Suede Puffer Jacket brings a premium suede exterior to an insulated outerwear silhouette. The material introduces a textured finish that distinguishes the jacket from conventional puffer styles while maintaining its familiar cold-weather form.

Supreme and Timberland also introduce the Ventile Utility Jacket, which combines waterproof Ventile cotton with a Polartec 200 fleece lining. The outer fabric provides protection against moisture, while the fleece interior contributes additional insulation. The jacket follows a utility-inspired design approach, reflecting the collection’s interest in practical clothing and technical performance.

Ventile cotton gives the outerwear selection a material specifically suited to wet conditions. Its inclusion alongside Polartec fleece allows the brands to address weather protection and warmth within the same garment. The resulting design brings a functional element to the collaboration, extending its focus beyond familiar streetwear silhouettes.

The third outerwear option, a Polartec Jacket, places fleece at the center of its construction. The standalone jacket extends the collection’s use of insulating materials, offering another option within the seasonal outerwear assortment. These three designs establish the main direction of the release, with each exploring a different approach to fabric and insulation.

Beyond jackets, the collection introduces several pieces rooted in sportswear. A Long-Sleeve Football Top brings an athletic influence to the lineup, while the Thermal Lined Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt combines a familiar casual silhouette with additional warmth.

Workwear references become particularly visible in the Double Knee Denim Utility Pants. The reinforced knee construction draws from traditional utility clothing, bringing a functional design element into the denim offering. Supreme and Timberland also include Sweatpants, extending the range into casual sportswear.

The accessories follow the same seasonal direction. A Polartec Balaclava introduces fleece insulation to the headwear selection, providing an option for colder conditions. A knit Beanie completes the assortment, bringing another familiar winter staple into the collaboration.

Throughout the release, Supreme and Timberland concentrate on recognizable garments and the materials that define their construction. The selection covers padded outerwear, weather-resistant utility clothing, insulating fleece, athletic tops, and denim.

The collection also establishes a consistent approach to winter clothing through its choice of fabrics. Suede introduces a distinctive surface to the puffer jacket, Ventile cotton addresses moisture protection, and Polartec fleece appears across multiple garments. Denim and thermal-lined sportswear extend the material selection into everyday wardrobes.

Supreme x Timberland Fall 2026 launches October 22 through Supreme’s official website and flagship stores. The collection will arrive in Asia on October 24, completing the announced release schedule for the latest collaboration.