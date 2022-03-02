PFW: NANUSHKA Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover NANUSHKA Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on March 1st, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The collection celebrates the brand’s creative study of functional and intuitive design. The Industrial Craft collection brings new reinterpretation of Sandra Sandor‘s ongoing axiom – that if a garment is designed to function well, it will, by definition, be beautiful. For the sesion, the brand brings an eccentric yet practical aesthetic, with combination of elevated fabrics, sensual silhouettes, and decorative elements.

The way in which Bauhaus created a bridge between the Arts and Crafts movement and the era of Industrial Design was an initial point of inspiration – set against the almost surrealistic aesthetic of the 1922 Triadische Ballet, choreographed by painter, sculptor and dancer, Oskar Schlemmer. In Industrial Craft, we’re continuing to push the boundaries of what makes a garment functional, compounding an aesthetic style with a dynamic yet elevated relationship to our key values of practicality, comfort and tradition. – Sandra Sandor, Nanushka Creative Director.