MFW: BOTTEGA VENETA Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Designer Matthieu Blazy presented his first collection for BOTTEGA VENETA with a fashion show, on February 26th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The collection explores relationship between maker and wearer, and brings a sense of motion and emotion. It fuses extravagance and utility – everyday wear meets the traditional craft of the artisans in the Italian ateliers. The looks are playful and light and mix extravagance and utility.

Bottega Veneta is in essence pragmatic because it is a leather goods company. Because it specialises in bags it is about movement, of going somewhere; there is fundamentally an idea of craft in motion. It is style over fashion in its timelessness. That is part of its quiet power. – Matthieu Blazy