in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Ángel Sánchez in Avoir de L’Allure MMSCENE Exclusive

Ángel Sánchez stars in a new MMSCENE exclusive photographed by Robb Sb and styled by Amy Anzaldo and Bambi Gaucin.

Ángel Sánchez in Avoir de L'Allure

Photographer Robb Sb captures model Ángel Sánchez for Avoir de L’Allure, a new exclusive editorial for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Amy Anzaldo and Bambi Gaucin oversee styling, featuring designs by Ary Villa, with hair and makeup by Benjy Parra. The editorial explores contemporary menswear through an individual approach to fashion and self-presentation.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Avoir de L’Allure presents a modern perspective on menswear, exploring how younger generations embrace personal style with confidence and individuality. Through unconventional tailoring, expressive silhouettes, and experimental styling, the editorial examines changing ideas of masculinity and the growing influence of personal expression in contemporary fashion.

Ángel Sánchez in Avoir de L'Allure

Ángel Sánchez in Avoir de L'Allure

Ángel Sánchez in Avoir de L'Allure

Ángel Sánchez in Avoir de L'Allure

Ángel Sánchez in Avoir de L'Allure

Ángel Sánchez in Avoir de L'Allure

Photography: Robb Sb
Model: Ángel Sánchez at Queta Rojas
Styling: Amy Anzaldo & Bambi Gaucin
MUAH: Benjy Parra
Wearing: Ary Villa

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

Tommy Hilfiger and FRGMT Connect New York and Tokyo