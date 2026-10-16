Ángel Sánchez in Avoir de L’Allure MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Robb Sb captures model Ángel Sánchez for Avoir de L’Allure, a new exclusive editorial for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Amy Anzaldo and Bambi Gaucin oversee styling, featuring designs by Ary Villa, with hair and makeup by Benjy Parra. The editorial explores contemporary menswear through an individual approach to fashion and self-presentation.

Avoir de L’Allure presents a modern perspective on menswear, exploring how younger generations embrace personal style with confidence and individuality. Through unconventional tailoring, expressive silhouettes, and experimental styling, the editorial examines changing ideas of masculinity and the growing influence of personal expression in contemporary fashion.

Photography: Robb Sb

Model: Ángel Sánchez at Queta Rojas

Styling: Amy Anzaldo & Bambi Gaucin

MUAH: Benjy Parra

Wearing: Ary Villa