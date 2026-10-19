Louis Vuitton LV Ski 2026 Explores Alpine Fashion

Louis Vuitton presents the menswear selection from its LV Ski 2026 collection, introducing a winter wardrobe that draws from alpine sports, technical clothing, and relaxed après-ski dressing. The collection covers performance-oriented outerwear, knitwear, leather goods, footwear, and accessories, with designs that suit mountain destinations and everyday city life. The House develops familiar Monogram motifs through seasonal materials, graphic treatments, and details inspired by snow-covered environments.

Technical outerwear leads the collection with pieces that accommodate movement and provide protection during winter activities. A puffer jacket featuring the Monogram Macassar motif comes with matching trousers, creating a coordinated outfit with side panels that allow greater mobility. Another matching set uses technical fabric with a denim-effect finish and corduroy detailing, introducing familiar casualwear textures to performance clothing.

Louis Vuitton also introduces a hooded sweatshirt specifically for snowboarding. The design features a water-repellent outer layer and integrated ventilated face protection, addressing the practical demands of time spent on the slopes.

The après-ski wardrobe takes inspiration from the 1990s, with loose silhouettes, checked patterns, and workwear references shaping its direction. A reversible fleece gilet provides a versatile layering option, particularly when worn over a brushed fleece rugby shirt featuring a denim collar. The combination reflects the collection’s relaxed approach to dressing for colder temperatures.

Winter graphics introduce another defining element. Louis Vuitton develops the Monogram Argyle pattern alongside Monogram Needle-punch techniques and Monogram Snowflake jacquard. Sweatshirts and hoodies carry these seasonal treatments, with decorative effects that recall swirling snow. The LV Skier logo and LV Summit graphic continue the mountain theme through snow-white and earthy shades.

The LV City Ranger hiking boot comes in suede-finish shearling and two-tone versions combining leather, suede, and alligator leather. Louis Vuitton also updates the LV Trainer with black, beige, and brown shearling, alongside versions featuring Snow Monogram leather and trompe-l’œil denim-effect leather.

Accessories complete the menswear offering with options for mountain activities and everyday winter dressing. Monogram Snowflake beanies introduce seasonal graphics, while Washed Signature Beanies feature a washed denim effect and oversized embossed Vuitton lettering. Scarves provide additional warmth, and the LV Lock ski mask returns in multiple colorways with interchangeable lenses, available with or without the Monogram motif.

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From Gstaad and Courchevel to Paris and Tokyo, Louis Vuitton LV Ski 2026 approaches winter dressing through technical materials, relaxed sportswear references, and the House’s established accessories.