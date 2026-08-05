in Editorial, Exclusive, Izaio Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Anton Kügler in Between the Blocks MMSCENE Exclusive

Sebastian König photographs Anton Kügler in looks styled by Romina Schenon for MMSCENE.

Anton Kügler in Between the Blocks
Shirt: Yves Saint Laurent, Eyewear: Bottega Veneta

Between the Blocks, photographed by Sebastian König, features model Anton Kügler at IZAIO Model Management in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive. Romina Schenon leads fashion, while Corina Friedrich handles hair and makeup. König is represented by Julia Waldmann.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The editorial places Anton within urban spaces defined by concrete, glass and graphic architectural forms. Formal tailoring meets relaxed proportions through ties, open shirting, wide trousers, Bermuda shorts, denim and eyewear, creating a wardrobe that shifts between office codes and personal styling. The editorial features Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Willy Chavarria, OUR LEGACY, Vivienne Westwood, Clarks, Moschino, Saint Laurent, Acne Studios, Gucci, Dries Van Noten, Brunello Cucinelli, The Row and GCDS.

Jacket: Willy Chavarria, Tie: Moschino, Sunglasses: Saint Laurent
Anton Kügler in Between the Blocks
Coat and shirt: Acne Studios, Bermuda Shorts: OUR LEGACY, Socks: Vivienne Westwood, Shoes: Clarks
Jacket: Willy Chavarria, Tie: Moschino, Sunglasses: Saint Laurent
Bermuda Shorts: OUR LEGACY, Socks: Vivienne Westwood, Shoes: Clarks
Coat and shirt: Acne Studios, Bermuda Shorts: OUR LEGACY
Anton Kügler in Between the Blocks
Shirt and trousers: Yves Saint Laurent, Eyewear: Bottega Veneta
Coat and shirt: Acne Studios
Jeans, shoes and tie: Gucci, Shirt: Dries Van Noten
Anton Kügler in Between the Blocks
Full Look: Valentino
Anton Kügler in Between the Blocks
Suit: Brunello Cucinelli, Tank Top: The Row
Full Look: Valentino
Suit: Brunello Cucinelli, Sunglasses: GCDS
Anton Kügler in Between the Blocks
Jacket: Willy Chavarria, Bermuda Shorts: OUR LEGACY, Socks: Vivienne Westwood, Shoes: Clarks, Tie: Moschino, Sunglasses: Saint Laurent
Full Look: Valentino

Photography: Sebastian König
Represented by: Julia Waldmann
Styling: Romina Schenon
Hair & Make-up: Corina Friedrich
Model: Anton Kügler at IZAIO Model Management

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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