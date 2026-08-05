Anton Kügler in Between the Blocks MMSCENE Exclusive

Between the Blocks, photographed by Sebastian König, features model Anton Kügler at IZAIO Model Management in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive. Romina Schenon leads fashion, while Corina Friedrich handles hair and makeup. König is represented by Julia Waldmann.

The editorial places Anton within urban spaces defined by concrete, glass and graphic architectural forms. Formal tailoring meets relaxed proportions through ties, open shirting, wide trousers, Bermuda shorts, denim and eyewear, creating a wardrobe that shifts between office codes and personal styling. The editorial features Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Willy Chavarria, OUR LEGACY, Vivienne Westwood, Clarks, Moschino, Saint Laurent, Acne Studios, Gucci, Dries Van Noten, Brunello Cucinelli, The Row and GCDS.

Photography: Sebastian König

Represented by: Julia Waldmann

Styling: Romina Schenon

Hair & Make-up: Corina Friedrich

Model: Anton Kügler at IZAIO Model Management