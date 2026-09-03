ZEGNA Presents “Su Misura” Through Mads Mikkelsen

For Fall Winter 2026, ZEGNA places Mads Mikkelsen at the center of its latest Su Misura campaign, using a simple family gesture to introduce the house’s made-to-measure offering. The Global Ambassador brings one of his jackets to a tailor so it can be altered for his son, turning the garment into the focus of a story about continuity, personal fit and clothing that moves from one generation to another.

Su Misura is ZEGNA’s made-to-measure system, developed around the preferences and proportions of each client. The process allows a dedicated team to shape garments according to the wearer’s chosen silhouette while offering extensive customization across fabrics, buttons, linings and finishing details.

The campaign uses Mikkelsen’s jacket to make that process tangible. Rather than presenting tailoring as a fixed formula, it follows the garment as it changes for a new wearer. The tailor adjusts the piece for Mikkelsen’s son, preserving its history while giving it a different fit and purpose.

Several key ZEGNA designs sit within the Su Misura offering. Trofeo, introduced by the Ermenegildo Zegna Wool Mill in 1965, is made from Australian superfine merino wool. The fabric combines softness, durability and resilience, qualities that have kept it within the house’s textile vocabulary for six decades.

The Abito #1 connects Su Misura to another part of ZEGNA’s history. Inspired by suits worn by the company’s founder in the 1930s, the design is made from 100 percent Australian wool and is recognized as ZEGNA’s first suit.

The Falcon Jacket brings a different reference into the made-to-measure wardrobe. Its concept begins with Oasi Zegna, the 100-square-kilometer natural territory in the Italian Alps associated with the company. The design takes its name from the falcon and the bird’s ability to see beyond its immediate surroundings, a quality admired by ZEGNA’s founder.

Across the campaign, tailoring is presented as a process defined by close observation. Proportion, shoulder placement, lapel shape and seam construction all influence how a garment sits on the body.

That idea becomes more personal through the campaign’s father-son story. Mikkelsen’s jacket already carries the identity of its original wearer before the tailor reshapes it for someone else. The alteration gives the piece a second life while keeping its connection to the first.

The narrative also considers the emotional role that tailored clothing can play around important moments. The tailor reflects on clients before proposals, speeches and the experience of becoming fathers, observing the brief moment when a finished suit changes how they see themselves.