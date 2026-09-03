Formula 1 Driver Carlos Sainz Fronts Armani Beauty I Will

Carlos Sainz joins Armani Beauty as the newest Giorgio Armani Spain Fragrance Ambassador for I Will Eau de Parfum, connecting the Spanish Formula 1 driver with the house’s latest masculine fragrance. The appointment places Sainz within a campaign centered on determination, resilience and the choices that shape personal ambition.

Armani Beauty presents Sainz through qualities closely associated with his career in motorsport: discipline, focus and the ability to continue under pressure. The brand frames willpower as something built through repeated decisions rather than an innate quality, making the Formula 1 driver a natural figure for the fragrance’s central idea.

The appointment arrives during an important period in Sainz’s racing career. He currently drives for Atlassian Williams F1 Team, which he joined in 2025 after four seasons with Ferrari. Sainz recently extended his relationship with Williams through a new multi-year agreement announced in August 2026, confirming that he will remain part of the team beyond the current season.

Born in Madrid in 1994, Carlos Sainz Jr. began karting at the age of 10 before progressing through junior single-seater categories and reaching Formula 1. His career has included drives for Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams. He has recorded four Grand Prix victories and 29 podium finishes, with his Ferrari years producing all four of his Formula 1 wins. Since joining Williams, he has contributed to the team’s return to the podium and remains one of the most experienced Spanish drivers on the current grid.

His relationship with Armani is also moving beyond the fragrance announcement. Sainz attended the opening of the 2026 Venice Film Festival wearing Giorgio Armani Made to Measure, appearing at the event shortly after his appointment as the brand’s I Will ambassador in Spain. Armani Beauty is using Venice to support the fragrance launch through events involving its ambassadors and friends of the house.

I Will Eau de Parfum is a woody vanilla fragrance created by perfumers Alberto Morillas and Nathalie Lorson. The composition opens with Calabrian bergamot, lavender and violet leaf before moving into Madagascar vanilla absolute and woody leather notes. Armani Beauty developed the fragrance over four years and more than 2,800 trials.

For Sainz, the partnership extends his profile beyond Formula 1 while remaining closely connected to the discipline that defines his profession. His new Armani Beauty role places that competitive mindset within the world of fragrance, using persistence and daily decision-making as the link between the driver and I Will.