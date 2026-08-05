Hudson Williams Steps Into Beauty With SKIN1004

Hudson Williams joins SKIN1004 as its new ambassador, expanding his growing presence beyond television and into Korean beauty. The appointment follows months of attention around his interest in skincare and formalizes a connection that audiences already associated with his public image.

Williams gained widespread recognition through his role as Shane Hollander in the Crave series Heated Rivalry. Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers books, the six-part drama follows professional hockey rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, played by Williams and Connor Storrie.

His rising profile also brought attention to his interests outside acting. Williams has spoken openly about his skincare routine and previously identified SKIN1004 as one of the brands he used. Fans soon circulated those comments online, creating a natural connection between the actor and the company before either side announced a formal collaboration.

That history gives the new appointment a clear foundation. SKIN1004 enters the partnership with an ambassador who already knew the brand and had discussed it publicly. Williams brings a growing international audience, a recognizable screen role and an established interest in the category.

The announcement arrives as Williams prepares to return to the role that brought him wider recognition. Production on the second season of Heated Rivalry has started in Toronto, with Williams and Storrie continuing the story of Shane and Ilya.

Williams offers a public connection grounded in genuine familiarity with the company. His earlier references to the brand made the partnership feel expected to fans who followed his interviews and routine.

The appointment marks another step in Williams’ rapid rise following the success of Heated Rivalry. As he returns to television production, he also begins a new role with SKIN1004, connecting his growing entertainment career with a brand that already formed part of his public conversation.