Paul Hupfer in The Last Weekend MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Paul Hupfer stars in the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial The Last Weekend, photographed and art directed by Oksana Baranchykova at Lake Como. Hupfer appears with styling by Momson, makeup by Edoardo De Falco at WM Management, and hair by Jury Mangone. Set just before the season turns, the story follows a quiet escape between water and stone, where light, texture and movement shape the atmosphere and give each image a slower, more considered rhythm.

The wardrobe features PSIDE, Canali, Como FC, Zara, Diesel, Levi’s, Prada, Rhude, Vans and Ralph Lauren, alongside vintage pieces, custom work by Momson and items from the stylist’s wardrobe. The Last Weekend draws on linen, knits and sun-worn colors to reflect the final days of the season, keeping the mood relaxed while preserving a precise visual direction throughout the story.

Photography and art direction: Oksana Baranchykova

Model: Paul Hupfer

Agency: Kult Models Hamburg

Styling: Momson

Make-up artist: Edoardo De Falco at W-MManagement

Hair stylist: Jury Mangone