in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Scoop

Paul Hupfer in The Last Weekend MMSCENE Exclusive

Oksana Baranchykova photographs Paul Hupfer for the new MMSCENE exclusive styled by Momson.

Paul Hupfer in The Last Weekend
Total look: Canali

Model Paul Hupfer stars in the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial The Last Weekend, photographed and art directed by Oksana Baranchykova at Lake Como. Hupfer appears with styling by Momson, makeup by Edoardo De Falco at WM Management, and hair by Jury Mangone. Set just before the season turns, the story follows a quiet escape between water and stone, where light, texture and movement shape the atmosphere and give each image a slower, more considered rhythm.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe features PSIDE, Canali, Como FC, Zara, Diesel, Levi’s, Prada, Rhude, Vans and Ralph Lauren, alongside vintage pieces, custom work by Momson and items from the stylist’s wardrobe. The Last Weekend draws on linen, knits and sun-worn colors to reflect the final days of the season, keeping the mood relaxed while preserving a precise visual direction throughout the story.

Paul Hupfer in The Last Weekend
Shirt: Zara
Total look: Canali
Paul Hupfer in The Last Weekend
Total look: Canali

Bucket hat, belt & gloves: Vintage, T-shirt: Vans, Pants: Ralph Lauren
Paul Hupfer in The Last Weekend
Bucket hat: Vintage, T-shirt: Vans
Total look: Canali
T-shirt: Como FC by Curva, Pants: Como FC, Boots: Custom by Momson
Paul Hupfer in The Last Weekend
Shirt: Zara, Cuffs: Diesel, Shorts: Levi’s custom by Momson, Belt: Vintage
Shirt: Zara
Paul Hupfer in The Last Weekend
Total look: Canali
Sweater: Canali
Total look: PSIDE
Paul Hupfer in The Last Weekend
Jacket: Rhude x Como FC, T-shirt & shorts: Como FC
Total look: PSIDE

Photography and art direction: Oksana Baranchykova
Model: Paul Hupfer
Agency: Kult Models Hamburg
Styling: Momson
Make-up artist: Edoardo De Falco at W-MManagement
Hair stylist: Jury Mangone

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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