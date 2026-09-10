Harry Ash by Daine Mashiri for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Daine Mashiri captures model Harry Ash for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial shaped by a restrained, slightly raw approach to menswear. The story moves through clean silhouettes, exposed skin and pared-back styling, creating a visual rhythm that feels direct and self-assured.

Represented by Mate Model Management, Ash brings a controlled physical presence to the story, shifting between composed tailoring and more vulnerable portraits with the same directness. Joel Piccinini leads the creative direction and styling, using pared-back pieces and minimal layering to keep attention on silhouette and character. The editorial builds its identity through confidence, restraint and personal attitude.