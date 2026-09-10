in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Harry Ash by Daine Mashiri for MMSCENE Exclusive

Daine Mashiri photographs Harry Ash for MMSCENE PORTRAITS with creative direction and styling by Joel Piccinini.

Harry Ash by Daine Mashiri

Photographer Daine Mashiri captures model Harry Ash for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial shaped by a restrained, slightly raw approach to menswear. The story moves through clean silhouettes, exposed skin and pared-back styling, creating a visual rhythm that feels direct and self-assured.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Represented by Mate Model Management, Ash brings a controlled physical presence to the story, shifting between composed tailoring and more vulnerable portraits with the same directness. Joel Piccinini leads the creative direction and styling, using pared-back pieces and minimal layering to keep attention on silhouette and character. The editorial builds its identity through confidence, restraint and personal attitude.

Harry Ash by Daine Mashiri

Harry Ash by Daine Mashiri

Harry Ash by Daine Mashiri

Photography: Daine Mashiri 
Creative & Styling: Joel Piccinini 

EditorialexclusivePortraits

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Written by Jana Kostic

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