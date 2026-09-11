Hudson Williams Fronts Bulgari Serpenti Campaign

Bulgari has enlisted Hudson Williams for a new Serpenti campaign, placing the Heated Rivalry actor inside a playful short film centered on one very unconventional room service order. Released with the line, “Your room service has arrived. And it’s pure Serpenti,” the campaign gives the Roman jewelry house’s snake motif a humorous, character-driven treatment.

The film opens with the familiar language of hotel service before turning the delivery into a showcase for Serpenti jewelry. Williams handles the pieces directly, bringing an informal energy to designs usually presented through highly polished jewelry imagery.

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That playful approach gives Williams a clear role beyond simply wearing the jewelry. His expressions, gestures and interaction with the pieces drive the film, while the jewelry remains the central visual subject. Bulgari uses humor while keeping attention on the diamonds, sculptural forms and serpent heads that identify the collection.

Serpenti has formed part of Bulgari’s design vocabulary since 1948. The house developed the snake as a recurring symbol connected to transformation and renewal, translating its coiled form into necklaces, bracelets, rings, watches and other jewelry. Current Serpenti Infinito creations include diamond-set pieces in white and rose gold, continuing the collection’s focus on the serpent through curved lines and articulated forms.

Williams already has an established connection with Bulgari. Earlier in 2026, he wore Serpenti jewelry for several major appearances. At the Academy Awards, he paired a Serpenti Tubogas watch with a high-jewelry Serpenti brooch, B.zero1 earrings and rings. The brooch featured two pear-shaped emeralds, 52 marquise diamonds and pavé-set diamonds.

His latest campaign develops that relationship through a format that feels less formal than his previous red-carpet appearances. Bulgari places the jewelry directly inside the action, allowing Williams to pick up the pieces, study them and play with their snake forms.

DISCOVER: Bulgari Brings auruBOROS to New York for Serpenti Infinito

The campaign arrives as Bulgari continues its wider Serpenti Infinito project in New York. The house recently introduced its first public art installation in the United States, auruBOROS – Urban Memory and Collective Dream, on the High Line as part of the project. Artist duo Plastique Fantastique created the installation around the Serpenti theme.