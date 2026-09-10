GUESS Brings Stray Kids’ Hyunjin to California for Fall 2026

GUESS places Hyunjin of Stray Kids at the center of its Fall 2026 campaign, returning to the California references connected to the brand’s beginnings in 1981. The global brand ambassador appears in a series of images built around denim, workwear, vintage cars and roadside settings that connect the season to American road culture.

The wardrobe focuses heavily on denim. Hyunjin wears pigment-washed sets, jeans in several washes and silhouettes, and layered denim combinations that keep one of GUESS’s core categories in focus. Workwear jackets, faux-leather outerwear, hoodies and graphic T-shirts broaden the selection and give the campaign a casual seasonal direction.

Several looks also feature pieces from the GUESS JEANS x The Rolling Stones collaboration. Graphic tees and denim introduce a rock influence into the campaign and connect the collaboration with the wider Fall 2026 wardrobe.

The imagery draws from California through a classic gas station, vintage vehicles and open roadside scenes. The campaign shifts from daytime into evening, moving from sunlit images to darker settings while maintaining the same American-inspired tone.

Hyunjin brings his own style to the project through an expressive presence that shapes the campaign from image to image. His role continues his relationship with GUESS as a global ambassador and places him within the brand’s current interpretation of its denim identity.

Paul Marciano, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of GUESS, LLC, points to California and denim as the main ideas behind the campaign. He also credits Hyunjin’s artistic sensibility and personal style with bringing a new perspective to the brand’s modern American direction.

The campaign returns GUESS to the location and visual references closely associated with its origins. Through denim, workwear, roadside imagery and vintage cars, Fall 2026 reconnects the brand with California while using Hyunjin’s role to introduce that identity to a new generation.