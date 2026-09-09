Ferrari Examines the Body for Fall Winter 2026

Ferrari presents its Fall Winter 2026 advertising campaign with Fernando Cabral, photographed by Rafael Pavarotti inside the Scaglietti coachbuilding workshops. Creative director Rocco Iannone builds the campaign around the relationship between the body, clothing and mechanical form, using material, surface and physical presence as central visual elements.

The Scaglietti workshops give the images a direct connection to Ferrari’s history. Sergio Scaglietti worked closely with Enzo Ferrari, translating ideas into physical automotive forms through the workshop that still carries his name. Pavarotti places Cabral within this environment, setting the collection alongside the processes and materials associated with Ferrari’s car production.

Light defines much of the campaign’s visual language. Pavarotti uses controlled illumination to reveal the texture, density and surface of the garments while giving equal attention to the surrounding mechanical environment.

Ferrari compares the role of varnish on a car with the role of clothing on the body. Both act as external layers that shape how form appears and how material responds to light. The garments follow the body while creating another physical surface around it, turning construction and texture into part of the campaign’s study of identity.

Iannone develops the concept from ideas introduced during the Fall Winter 2026 runway presentation. Skin functions as a point of contact between the individual and the surrounding environment, with touch acting as a way of processing physical experience. The campaign extends that idea through Cabral’s presence and the close attention given to garments, surfaces and architectural details.

Monochrome looks keep the visual focus on proportion, texture and silhouette. Pavarotti avoids unnecessary visual elements, allowing Cabral, the clothing and the workshop architecture to carry the images.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

Ferrari approaches it through material contact, surface and proximity, using the tactile qualities of fabric and automotive finishes to connect the human and mechanical elements of the photographs. Clothing becomes another layer through which the body interacts with its environment.