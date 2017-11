The handsome Denis Jovanovic represented by PRM London stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Danilo Pavlovic.

In charge of styling was MMSCENE’s fashion editor Katarina Djoric, who for the session selected looks from Vetements, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Diesel, Dr Martens, Topman, Sandro and Cos.

Discover more of the story below:



