DSCENE Magazine’s June 2025 cover story, Body Syntax, brings together models Sava Lakic and Marija Stakic in a visual series shaped by tension, stillness, and deliberate form. Photographer Marko Suvic sets the story inside color-saturated interiors where pale walls meet vivid blue and fuchsia floors. The models move through the space without performing, shifting from slouched to kneeling to leaning postures that suggest a quiet resistance instead of active confrontation. Their presence fills each frame through placement, how they hold space, how they carry the weight of the clothes without pulling focus from the composition itself.

Stylist Manda Javorina works with this energy, using Diesel’s Spring Summer 2025 pieces to echo the sharpness of the setting. The collection centers on distressed denim, devoré jacquards, layered prints, and textured finishes, frayed seams, scorched surfaces, and reworked fabrics span denim, leather, and jersey. Accessories support the concept with a focus on reconstruction and material reuse. Anastasia Dagli sculpts the hair, while Arthur Khatt applies makeup with precision and restraint.