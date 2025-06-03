Louis III Fronts MMSCENE Magazine June Digital Cover

Musician Louis III takes the digital cover of our MMSCENE Magazine June edition, returning to his hometown of Croydon for an intimate shoot that traces the places that shaped him, coffee shops, barber shops, and streets near his old school. The editorial captures both nostalgia and momentum, offering a closer look at the artist as he stands on the edge of a major summer.

Louis is fresh off a collaboration with Nicky Romero and is currently building a dance EP that explores multiple facets of the queer experience, personal, political, and euphoric.

Louis will perform at Manchester Pride and Pride Cymru this summer, with additional shows planned across the UK and Europe. Alongside his festival appearances, Louis continues to build his own queer party series, an evolving project rooted in community and nightlife. He previously hosted a packed edition at O2 Islington in February.

Stay tuned for the full story and exclusive interview.

Talent: Louis III

Photography: Zach Bergren

Styling: Lewis Stratton

Hair and Makeup: Kareem Jarche

Videography and Editing: andwhy Studios, George Merabishvili and Sofiia

Direction: Deelo and Joe Jordan

Production: Chapter Management