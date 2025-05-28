Nicky Champa in an Exclusive Editorial for MMSCENE

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Matte Han captures Nicky Champa, the American actor, model, and TikTok star known for his roles in Deadlocked and 100 Years or Less. With millions of followers and a growing filmography, Champa continues to carve space in both fashion and entertainment. Styled by Kara Erwin, the editorial presents him in a sleek mix of modern tailoring and bold accents.
Produced by PRIV.Y, the shoot features hair and makeup by Sevil Tai, with photo assistance from Cami Bourque. The team also created an editorial video, directed by Noah Berghammer and Ellie Borzilleri, and edited by Elie Borzilleri.
The wardrobe includes standout pieces from Tommy Hilfiger, Alexis Bittar, Laruicci, Rhude, Prada, Helmut Lang, Givenchy, and Tom Ford.
Talent: Nicky Champa
Photographer: Matte Han
Stylist: Kara Erwin
Hair & Makeup: Sevil Tai
Photo Assistant: Cami Bourque
Production: PRIV.Y
Video directed by Noah Berghammer & Ellie Borzilleri
Edited by Elie Borzilleri