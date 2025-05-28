in Editorial, Entertainment, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, VNY Models

Nicky Champa in an Exclusive Editorial for MMSCENE

An MMSCENE exclusive editorial featuring Nicky Champa styled in a sharp mix of modern tailoring and expressive detail.

Clothing & Ring: Laruicci, Boots: Prada

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Matte Han captures Nicky Champa, the American actor, model, and TikTok star known for his roles in Deadlocked and 100 Years or Less. With millions of followers and a growing filmography, Champa continues to carve space in both fashion and entertainment. Styled by Kara Erwin, the editorial presents him in a sleek mix of modern tailoring and bold accents.

Produced by PRIV.Y, the shoot features hair and makeup by Sevil Tai, with photo assistance from Cami Bourque. The team also created an editorial video, directed by Noah Berghammer and Ellie Borzilleri, and edited by Elie Borzilleri.

The wardrobe includes standout pieces from Tommy Hilfiger, Alexis Bittar, Laruicci, Rhude, Prada, Helmut Lang, Givenchy, and Tom Ford.

Jewelry: Alexis Bittar
Full look: Tommy Hilfiger
Suit & Sneakers: Tommy Hilfiger, Tank Top: Helmut Lang
Full look: Tommy Hilfiger
Full look: Tommy Hilfiger
Jewelry: Alexis Bittar
Pants, Vest & Tank: Helmut Lang, Loafers: Tommy Hilfiger
Vest: Givenchy, Underwear: Tom Ford, Boots: Prada
Tank & Pants: Helmut Lang
Clothing & Ring: Laruicci, Boots: Prada
Pants, Vest & Tank: Helmut Lang
Jewelry: Alexis Bittar
Clothing & Ring: Laruicci, Boots: Prada
Pants & Necklace: Laruicci, Glasses: Rhude
Suit & Sneakers: Tommy Hilfiger, Tank Top: Helmut Lang

Talent: Nicky Champa
Photographer: Matte Han 
Stylist: Kara Erwin
Hair & Makeup: Sevil Tai
Photo Assistant: Cami Bourque 
Production: PRIV.Y 
Video directed by Noah BerghammerEllie Borzilleri
Edited by Elie Borzilleri

