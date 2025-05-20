in Chadwick Models, DNA Models, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Premier Model Management, Vision Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Front Seat by Johnny Diaz Nicolaidis

Stylist Marty Thomas and photographer Johnny Diaz Nicolaidis team up with model Caspar Thomas for our latest exclusive story.

Vintage Britches and Suspenders, COS White Tank

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Johnny Diaz Nicolaidis teams up with model Caspar Thomas at Chadwick Models for an exclusive editorial titled “Front Seat.” Stylist Marty Thomas, who is also Caspar’s father, defines the visual rhythm with a sharp, restrained wardrobe, while the studio team at KAP Collective supports the production’s refined tone.

The styling features selections from Farage, Baalder Paris, MJ Bale, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, COS, Ray-Ban, and Calibre.

Farage Three-Piece Suit, Vintage Cream Silk Foulard
Vintage Motorcycle Jacket, Calvin Klein T-Shirt
Vintage Motorcycle Jacket, Calvin Klein T-Shirt, Levi’s Black Jeans, Calibre Belt
Baalder Paris Silk Shirt, MJ Bale Chinos, Calibre Boots and Belt
Vintage Motorcycle Jacket, Calvin Klein T-Shirt
Ray-Ban Glasses, Vintage Britches and Suspenders, COS White Tank
Vintage Motorcycle Jacket, Calvin Klein T-Shirt, Levi’s Black Jeans, Calibre Belt
Vintage Motorcycle Jacket, Calvin Klein T-Shirt, Levi’s Black Jeans, Calibre Belt
Vintage Britches and Suspenders, COS White Tank
Farage Three-Piece Suit, Vintage Cream Silk Foulard

Title: Front Seat
Photography: Johnny Diaz Nicolaidis
Styling: Marty Thomas

