MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Front Seat by Johnny Diaz Nicolaidis

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Johnny Diaz Nicolaidis teams up with model Caspar Thomas at Chadwick Models for an exclusive editorial titled “Front Seat.” Stylist Marty Thomas, who is also Caspar’s father, defines the visual rhythm with a sharp, restrained wardrobe, while the studio team at KAP Collective supports the production’s refined tone.

The styling features selections from Farage, Baalder Paris, MJ Bale, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, COS, Ray-Ban, and Calibre.