MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Paris, paused by Macky Mann

Photographer Macky Mann and stylist Anak Anan Chevalier collaborate with model Ilhan Sejmen for the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

Photographer Macky Mann captures Ilhan Sejmen, a new face at PH One Models, in “Paris, paused” a portrait story set against the soft morning light of Montmartre for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS. Styled by Anak Anan Chevalier, the series draws on calm streets, shifting shadows, and Ilhan’s understated presence, featuring looks from his own wardrobe along with A D I Studios, Rick Owens, Gap, and Lab Hommes.

Title: Paris, paused
Stylist: Anak Anan Chevalier
Photographer: Macky Mann
Model: Ilhan Sejmen
Agency: PH one models

