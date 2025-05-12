MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Paris, paused by Macky Mann

Photographer Macky Mann captures Ilhan Sejmen, a new face at PH One Models, in “Paris, paused” a portrait story set against the soft morning light of Montmartre for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS. Styled by Anak Anan Chevalier, the series draws on calm streets, shifting shadows, and Ilhan’s understated presence, featuring looks from his own wardrobe along with A D I Studios, Rick Owens, Gap, and Lab Hommes.

Step into Paris, paused., our latest exclusive with Ilhan Sejmen, as Macky captures a quiet portrait session shaped by stillness and early light.

Title: Paris, paused

Stylist: Anak Anan Chevalier

Photographer: Macky Mann

Model: Ilhan Sejmen

Agency: PH one models