Felix Designs New Silver Lockit with Louis Vuitton for UNICEF

Fashion house Louis Vuitton and k-pop superstar Felix continue their partnership with a new edition of the Silver Lockit, set to arrive in stores on July 18. Created to support UNICEF, this year’s release carries a message of hope and unity, developed through the collaboration between the fashion house and the Stray Kids member, who also serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Korea.

The 2025 edition introduces fresh details while building on the original concept. Each item carries the familiar lock shape, first seen on the Steamer bag in 1901, now reimagined with a blue heart and the word “DREAM.” The additions reflect Felix’s connection to his audience and his desire to create a message that speaks directly to shared hopes. He describes the heart as a nod to the ones he draws for fans and the engraved word as a symbol of collective aspirations.

Four pieces make up this year’s collection: a single earring, a silver chain bracelet, a cord bracelet, and a pendant. The bracelet and pendant arrive in four color options – yellow, blue, pink, and black – offering a new range of expression. The pendant now includes a longer chain, which introduces a subtle update in form and function. All items are crafted in certified recycled silver.

Felix brings a personal tone to the collaboration. His concept centers on connection, and he considers the Silver Lockit a way to link people through shared intention. He believes love and imagination define the design, pointing to the engraved word as a reminder of what young people deserve: the chance to grow, to learn, and to imagine a future.

Since launching the partnership in 2016, Louis Vuitton and UNICEF have worked together to address urgent needs through design and retail. Sales of Silver Lockit jewelry support UNICEF’s efforts to assist vulnerable children. In 2024, funds contributed to programs in countries such as Madagascar, Haiti, Vietnam, and Guatemala.

Each purchase directs a fixed donation to UNICEF. A cord bracelet or single earring generates a $100 contribution. A silver bracelet or pendant raises $200. These donations allow UNICEF to continue its global response to issues that affect children’s safety, health, and access to education.

The 2025 Silver Lockit collection arrives in Louis Vuitton stores worldwide on July 18. The partnership continues to use fashion as a tool for engagement, raising awareness and funds in support of children.