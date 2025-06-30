Ciao MMSCENE: Chazz Moon by Borislav Utjesinovic

Model and influencer Chazz Moon appears in the second installment of our Ciao MMSCENE portrait series, captured by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic during Milano Fashion Week Men’s Spring Summer 2026 season. Also known by his birth name Chazz Horst, the Berlin-born model joined us in Milan for a portrait session highlighting new and emerging talent.

Chazz’s mother agency is Nur Model Management. In Milan, he is signed with Elite Model World, with additional representation at Elite Paris, Trend Model Management in Spain, and Izaio Management in Germany.

Though new to the modeling scene, he has already attracted attention for his versatility and ability to connect across platforms. This portrait session marks his debut on our site, with a digital cover feature starring Chazz coming soon.

Chazz has also developed a notable following across digital platforms, where his self-managed presence supports his modeling work. On Instagram, his account @chazz.moon currently exceeds 124,000 followers. His posts range from self-styled portraits and castings to personal snapshots and reels. His visual tone is consistent and direct, with a confidence that carries through both polished shoots and casual content.

On TikTok, Chazz’s visibility expands even further. While he doesn’t post heavily on his own account, content featuring or referencing him has reached tens of millions of views. His on-camera presence has made him recognizable within both fashion-adjacent spaces and youth-oriented creator communities.

Chazz follows Oliver Robertson as the second face featured in our Milan portrait series. MMSCENE will continue to release portraits from this exclusive project, introducing more new faces in the coming days.

Model Chazz Moon – @chazz.moon

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic