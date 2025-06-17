in Editorial, Exclusive, Fox Models, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Matija Bogicevic by Maurizio Montani for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Maurizio Montani teams up with model Matija Bogicevic for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Matija Bogicevic by Maurizio Montani for MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Matija Bogicevic takes the spotlight in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series, photographed by Maurizio Montani. The editorial focuses on presence and instinct, with Montani’s lens emphasizing quiet strength through stripped-back styling and sculptural composition.

Across the series, Matija moves between light and shadow, wearing dark layers and open tailoring. The editorial plays with contrast, soft folds, direct gaze, and stillness paired with motion.

Discover more from our exclusive MMSCENE story with Matija Bogicevic.

Matija Bogicevic by Maurizio Montani for MMSCENE Exclusive

Matija Bogicevic by Maurizio Montani for MMSCENE Exclusive

Matija Bogicevic by Maurizio Montani for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer: Maurizio Montani
Model: Matija Bogicevic at Fox Model 011

