Collin Robinson in Home in the Heat Exclusive

In this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Kimani Worghs captures model Collin Robinson in “Home in the Heat,” an intimate editorial set inside a two-story brownstone in Brooklyn, New York. The story explores the restless energy of staying in on the hottest day of summer, when sunshine floods the city but the mood remains indoors.

Styled by Basia Jackson and Kimani Worghs, with makeup by Milena Santiago, the story explores the restless energy of staying in on the hottest day of summer. The production team includes photo assistant Mathildale Levistre and production assistants Vanessa Tran and Alex Wong. Model Collin Robinson, represented by agent OJ Williams, channels the tension between staying indoors and the pressure to be out enjoying the day when the weather feels too perfect to ignore.

Photographer: Kimani Worghs

Creative Director: Kimani Worghs

Photo Assistant: Mathildale Levistre

Production Assistant I: Vanessa Tran

Production Assistant II: Alex Wong

Styling: Basia Jackson & Kimani Worghs

MUA: Milena Santiago

Talent: Collin Robinson

Agent: OJ Williams at State Management