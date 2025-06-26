Ciao MMSCENE: Oliver Robertson by Borislav Utjesinovic

Our DSCENE team – photographer Borislav Utjesinovic and editor-in-chief Zarko Davinic – visited Milan for a packed schedule of shows, meetings, and creative projects during Milano Fashion Week Men’s Spring Summer 2026 season. In between runway coverage and backstage moments, the team also photographed a series of promising new faces set to define the months ahead. Over the coming days, MMSCENE will publish portraits from this exclusive Milan series. The first model featured is Oliver Robertson.

Robertson is represented in Milan by Fashion Model Management, and his mother agency is CnD Models. He is also signed with 16 Paris, The MiLK Collective in London, View Management in Barcelona, Unique Models in Copenhagen, Colours Agency in Glasgow, and PMA in Hamburg. His network of agencies across major cities puts him in a strong position to build visibility in key fashion markets.

During the Fall Winter 2025.26 season, Oliver walked for luxury fashion houses such as Dsquared², Philipp Plein, and Emporio Armani. Beyond the runway, Robertson’s editorial portfolio includes a striking digital cover for Numéro Homme Switzerland, captured by Thi Santos.

Oliver Robertson opens our portrait series from Milan, with more exclusive shoots to follow in the days ahead. Stay tuned to MMSCENE as we reveal the next faces in this ongoing editorial project.

Model Oliver Robertson – @oli.robertson

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic