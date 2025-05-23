MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Malik Lindo by Umberto Buglione

in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, I LOVE models Milano, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Models 1, Sight Management Studio, Vision Models, Wilhelmina Models

Photographer Umberto Buglione, stylist Joe Floww, and model Malik Lindo come together for our latest exclusive editorial story.

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographer Umberto Buglione captures model Malik Lindo in an editorial that explores the balance between strength and vulnerability. Shot in New York, the series contrasts structure and softness, clothed and nude, as a way of reflecting the dual energies, masculine and feminine, that coexist within us all.

Through thoughtful styling by Joe Floww and minimal, precise makeup by Giovanna V. Ginés Ocasio, the imagery strips away conventional binaries to reveal a quiet, nuanced power. Lindo’s presence anchors the concept, embodying grace and tension in equal measure. With videography by Kris Koslop and support from assistant photographer Malachi Isaiah, the story invites reflection on identity, fluidity, and the quiet force of self-awareness.

Photographer: Umberto Buglione
Model: Malik Lindo
Stylist: Joe Floww
Makeup: Giovanna V. Ginés Ocasio
Videographer: Kris Koslop
Assistant Photographer: Malachi Isaiah

