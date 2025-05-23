MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Malik Lindo by Umberto Buglione

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographer Umberto Buglione captures model Malik Lindo in an editorial that explores the balance between strength and vulnerability. Shot in New York, the series contrasts structure and softness, clothed and nude, as a way of reflecting the dual energies, masculine and feminine, that coexist within us all.

Through thoughtful styling by Joe Floww and minimal, precise makeup by Giovanna V. Ginés Ocasio, the imagery strips away conventional binaries to reveal a quiet, nuanced power. Lindo’s presence anchors the concept, embodying grace and tension in equal measure. With videography by Kris Koslop and support from assistant photographer Malachi Isaiah, the story invites reflection on identity, fluidity, and the quiet force of self-awareness.

Photographer: Umberto Buglione

Model: Malik Lindo

Stylist: Joe Floww

Makeup: Giovanna V. Ginés Ocasio

Videographer: Kris Koslop

Assistant Photographer: Malachi Isaiah