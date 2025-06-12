Joao Oliveira by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer and art director Matteo Cionti captures model Joao Oliveira in a refined editorial shaped by thoughtful styling and controlled expression. Styled by Diego Capelli, Joao moves through the frame with quiet confidence, embodying the ease and edge of contemporary menswear.

The styling features selections from Mehdid, Stetson, Bonsai, Marsèll, Ferragamo, Sebago, Wayeröb, and LAG WORLD. Makeup by Annagglam and hair by Maiko Shibata bring subtle polish to each frame, while Sofia Buzzi and Maya Perets lend sharp styling support throughout. On set, Mattia Ferrari contributes both as photography assistant and in shaping the final visuals through retouching and post-production.

Model: Joao Oliveira

Stylist & Art Director: Diego Capelli

Photographer & Art Director: Matteo Cionti

MUA: Annagglam

Hairstyle: Maiko Shibata

Photography Assistant, Retoucher & Post Producer: Mattia Ferrari

Styling Assistant: Sofia Buzzi & Maya Perets