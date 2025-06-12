in Editorial, Exclusive, Marilyn Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Joao Oliveira by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive

Stylist Diego Capelli and photographer Matteo Cionti team up with model Joao Oliveira for our latest exclusive story.

Joao Oliveira by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive
Pants: BONSAI, Belt: Marsèll

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer and art director Matteo Cionti captures model Joao Oliveira in a refined editorial shaped by thoughtful styling and controlled expression. Styled by Diego Capelli, Joao moves through the frame with quiet confidence, embodying the ease and edge of contemporary menswear.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The styling features selections from Mehdid, Stetson, Bonsai, Marsèll, Ferragamo, Sebago, Wayeröb, and LAG WORLD. Makeup by Annagglam and hair by Maiko Shibata bring subtle polish to each frame, while Sofia Buzzi and Maya Perets lend sharp styling support throughout. On set, Mattia Ferrari contributes both as photography assistant and in shaping the final visuals through retouching and post-production.

Glasses: Ferragamo, Shirt: Sebago, Pants: BONSAI, Belt: Marsèll
Joao Oliveira by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive
Cap: Stetson, Jewels: LAG WORLD
Top and Briefs: Wayeröb, Jewels: LAG WORLD

Joao Oliveira by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive
Cap: Stetson, Pants: BONSAI, Belt: Marsèll
Top and Briefs: Wayeröb, Jewels: LAG WORLD
Cap: Stetson, Jewels: LAG WORLD

Joao Oliveira by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive

Jumper: Mehdid
Full look: BONSAI, Marsèll
Cap: Stetson
Joao Oliveira by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive
Jumper: Sebago
Shirt: BONSAI, Jewels: LAG WORLD, Briefs: Wayeröb

Model: Joao Oliveira
Stylist & Art Director: Diego Capelli
Photographer & Art Director: Matteo Cionti
MUA: Annagglam
Hairstyle: Maiko Shibata
Photography Assistant, Retoucher & Post Producer: Mattia Ferrari
Styling Assistant: Sofia Buzzi & Maya Perets

