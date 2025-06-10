Sergio Perdomo by Leonardo Holanda for MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Sergio Perdomo, represented by Two Management NY, steps in front of Leonardo Holanda’s camera for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS. The editorial spotlights Sergio’s distinctive look and presence, while Holanda’s photography brings out a dynamic energy throughout the series. Together, they create visuals that focus on character and style, offering a fresh perspective for this latest feature.

