A Love Letter to My Origins Exclusive by Rao Studio

Rao Studio teams up with models Saurang Sharma, Chenna Reddy, Mamta, and Abhishek Sinha for our latest exclusive story.

A Love Letter to My Origins Exclusive by Rao Studio

For this edition of MMSCENE exclusive story, Rao Studio presents “A Love Letter to My Origins,” an exclusive editorial that reflects on identity, belonging, and rediscovery. Shot across India, the story features talents Saurang Sharma, Chenna Reddy, Mamta Kumari, and Abhishek Sinha, each representing a connection to place, tradition, and transformation.

Inspired by a personal letter to a land that gave not birth, but rebirth, the editorial explores what it means to return to origin through love and choice. These portraits honor a generation raised among rituals and reinvention, where folding saris meets the flash of a lens, and mango trees stand beside modern silhouettes.

Photography: Rao Studio
Models: Saurang Sharma, Chenna Reddy, Mamta Kumari and Abhishek Sinha

