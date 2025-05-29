Horsing Around Exclusive by Zander Opperman

Stylist Peter Georgiades and photographer Zander Opperman team up with models Oliver Jacobs, Marian Rey and Scott Coerecius for our latest exclusive story.
For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Zander Opperman presents “Horsing Around,“ an exclusive editorial shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Set against the natural textures of Vygie, models Oliver Jacobs, Marian Rey, and Scott Coerecius bring structure and spontaneity into play, styled by Peter Georgiades in a series of bold, layered looks.