Horsing Around Exclusive by Zander Opperman

Stylist Peter Georgiades and photographer Zander Opperman team up with models Oliver Jacobs, Marian Rey and Scott Coerecius for our latest exclusive story.

TOP: IAMISIGO, PANTS: CAMANCHI, SKIRT: PANAGA, BOOTS: VINTAGE

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Zander Opperman presents “Horsing Around, an exclusive editorial shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Set against the natural textures of Vygie, models Oliver Jacobs, Marian Rey, and Scott Coerecius bring structure and spontaneity into play, styled by Peter Georgiades in a series of bold, layered looks.

The fashion direction includes pieces from Diesel, Church’s, Ralph Lauren, Panaga, Camanche, GAP, Lyle & Scott, Reger, Starling, Boohoo, Rich Mnisi, Adidas, 2(X)IST, Jockey, Iamisigo, and Reeza Levy.

LEFT TSHIRT: DIESEL, PANTS: DIESEL, BOOTS: VINTAGE | RIGHT TANK TOP: STYLIST’S OWN, JEANS: DIESEL, BOOTS: VINTAGE
BRIEFS: BOOHOO, SOCKS: STYLIST’S OWN, BOOTS: VINTAGE
TANK TOP: STYLIT’S OWN, PANTS: CAMANCHI, BELT: GUCCI, GLOVES: VINTAGE, BOOTS: VINTAGE
TOP: VINTAGE, PANTS: REEZA LEVY, SHOES: CHURCH’S
TOP AND PANTS: RICH MNISI, BOOTS: VINTAGE, BOXER SHORTS: BOOHOO
PANTS: ADIDAS, CHAPS: VINTAGE, BOOTS: VINTAGE, UNDERWEAR: JOCKEY, NECK SCARF: STYLIST’S OWN
LEFT TANK TOP: STYLIST’S OWN, JEANS: DIESEL, BOOTS: VINTAGE | RIGHT TSHIRT: DIESEL, PANTS: DIESEL, BOOTS: VINTAGE
JUMPSUIT: RICH MNISI, BOOTS: VINTAGE
THONG: NIKU, PANTS: CAMANCHI
JUMPER: RALPH LAUREN, VEST: LYLE & SCOTT, BRIEFS: GAP
TANK TOP: 2(X)IST, JEANS: DIESEL, UNDERWEAR: JOCKEY, SUSPENDERS: REGER, HAT: STARLING, BELT: RALPH LAUREN
BLAZER AND TROUSERS: ASA SADAN, BEANIE: VINTAGE, BOOTS: VINTAGE
TANK TOP: 2(X)IST, JEANS: DIESEL, UNDERWEAR: JOCKEY, SUSPENDERS: REGER, BOOTS: VINTAGE, HAT: STARLING, BELT: RALPH LAUREN
TOP: DIESEL, BRA :VINTAGE, BRIEFS: BOOHOO, CHAPS: VINTAGE, SOCKS: STYLIST’S OWN, BOOTS: VINTAGE
TOP: IAMISIGO, PANTS: CAMANCHI, SKIRT: PANAGA, BOOTS: VINTAGE
TANK TOP AND SKIRT: PANAGA, BOOTS: VINTAGE

Title: Horsing Around
Photographer: Zander Opperman from Lampost
Stylist: Peter Georgiades from Gloss Artist Management
Models: Oliver Jacobs at Kult Models, Marian Rey at IMG Models and Scott Coerecius at The Circle Models
Location: Vygie

