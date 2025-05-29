Horsing Around Exclusive by Zander Opperman

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Zander Opperman presents “Horsing Around,“ an exclusive editorial shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Set against the natural textures of Vygie, models Oliver Jacobs, Marian Rey, and Scott Coerecius bring structure and spontaneity into play, styled by Peter Georgiades in a series of bold, layered looks.

The fashion direction includes pieces from Diesel, Church’s, Ralph Lauren, Panaga, Camanche, GAP, Lyle & Scott, Reger, Starling, Boohoo, Rich Mnisi, Adidas, 2(X)IST, Jockey, Iamisigo, and Reeza Levy.

Title: Horsing Around

Photographer: Zander Opperman from Lampost

Stylist: Peter Georgiades from Gloss Artist Management

Models: Oliver Jacobs at Kult Models, Marian Rey at IMG Models and Scott Coerecius at The Circle Models

Location: Vygie