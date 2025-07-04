Canadian singer-songwriter and actor Alex Sampson takes the cover of MMSCENE Magazine’s July 2025 digital edition, lensed by fashion photographer Kevin Sikorski. In charge of styling was Fern Legadoe, with grooming from beauty artist Blondie Gamon at Exclusive Artists. For the cover, Sampson wears a Moschino T-shirt paired with AFRM pants.

Sampson grew up in Atikokan, Ontario, and began sharing original songs and covers online in his early teens. His soft voice and honest lyrics quickly built him a strong digital audience, but it was his appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2024 that brought him to an even wider stage. Making it to the semi-finals, he used the moment to present his original song “Pretty Baby,” and earned strong reactions from the judges and audience.

Since then, he has maintained his momentum. Last year saw the release of his sophomore EP Hopeless Romantic, which included a series of pop ballads exploring love, vulnerability, and hope. He recently wrapped a successful run as the opening act for fellow Canadian singer Alexander Stewart on his Homecoming Tour. In February, he also joined Jamie Miller for the U.S. leg of the Long Way Home World Tour.

This summer, Sampson returns to New York for a performance at Hudson Yards on July 23. The show follows the release of his latest single Growing Pains, arriving July 18. “This song is so special to me in so many different ways,” Sampson shared on Instagram. “I hope when you listen to it, you feel like a kid again.”

Stay tuned for the full story and exclusive interview with Alex Sampson.

Talent: Alex Sampson – @alexsampson

Photographer: Kevin Sikorski – @escaperealife

Stylist: Fern Legadoe – @fernlegadoe

Grooming: Blondie Gamon at Exclusive Artists – @blondiewoodbeauty

Photo Assistant: Carly Hough – @carlyshootsfilm

PR: Aasim Khan – @arklaca