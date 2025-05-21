in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dreaming Awake by Elys Berroteran

Photographer Elys Berroteran, stylist Victor Lopez, and model David Gimeno come together for our latest exclusive editorial story.

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographer Elys Berroteran captures model David Gimeno in editorial titled “Dreaming Awake,” a visual story suspended between quiet intimacy and surreal tension. Styled by Victor Lopez, the editorial drifts through soft layers and moments that feel both real and imagined.

For this session, David wears selected pieces from Burberry, Versace, Calvin Klein, Coach, Sandro Paris, and Valentino.

Title: Dreaming Awake
Photography: Elys Berroteran
Model: David Gimeno at Uniko
Stylist: Victor Lopez
Headdress designer: Darrell Thorne

