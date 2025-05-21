MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dreaming Awake by Elys Berroteran

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographer Elys Berroteran captures model David Gimeno in editorial titled “Dreaming Awake,” a visual story suspended between quiet intimacy and surreal tension. Styled by Victor Lopez, the editorial drifts through soft layers and moments that feel both real and imagined.

For this session, David wears selected pieces from Burberry, Versace, Calvin Klein, Coach, Sandro Paris, and Valentino.

Title: Dreaming Awake

Photography: Elys Berroteran

Model: David Gimeno at Uniko

Stylist: Victor Lopez

Headdress designer: Darrell Thorne