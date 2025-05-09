Stray Kids Member Felix Models Louis Vuitton for Esquire Korea

Stray Kids member Felix takes the cover story of Esquire Korea Magazine‘s latest edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Kwon Hyemi, with art direction from Kim Dae-seop, and set design by Choi Seo-yoon. Hair and makeup are work of beauty artist Jang Hae-in. For the session k-pop star is wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton.

Ahead of his second appearance on the Louis Vuitton runway, Felix met with Esquire Korea in Seoul just before boarding a flight to Paris. The conversation took place in the final hours before his departure, marking a rare moment of pause between the high-intensity schedules of music, fashion, and personal projects. Having debuted on the runway the previous year, Felix returned to Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 show with greater clarity and intent. This time, the nerves had given way to a sense of readiness – shaped by hours of runway training, movement study, and a growing familiarity with fashion as a space he’s beginning to claim for himself.

Reflecting on last year’s show, Felix was open about the challenges he faced stepping into a role outside his primary profession. Despite praise from the industry, he approached his performance with a critical eye. Preparing independently for fittings, studying the pacing of a walk, and imagining how to bring physical expression to a designer’s concept required a level of control that models develop over years. For Felix, the experience was eye-opening. It revealed both his potential and the areas he wanted to develop further – an honest self-assessment that set the tone for his return to Paris.

That second appearance was shaped not just by preparation, but by the support of the Louis Vuitton team. Creative director Nicolas Ghesquière helped refine the vision for his runway presence, while Pat McGrath and the styling team worked to elevate the look. This foundation of trust gave Felix the space to wear the garments with confidence. He also credited the fans – whose encouragement at the show served as a powerful reminder that he wasn’t walking alone. Their presence, even from the crowd, became part of his strength.

Among the most discussed elements of Felix’s recent fashion work is his decision to wear pieces from Louis Vuitton’s women’s collection. Far from a performative gesture, the choice reflects a genuine connection to gender-fluid and unisex design. This space, often underexplored by male idols, feels natural to him. Wearing womenswear offered a new kind of creative energy – one that aligned with how he sees style as a tool for personal expression.

Fashion, for Felix, has become an evolving conversation between himself and STAY. Their continued support encourages him to explore new visual identities and to show different facets of who he is. The act of dressing – especially in pieces that challenge conventions – becomes a form of giving back. It’s a way of deepening the bond with fans by offering something unexpected, honest, and meaningful.

That sense of responsibility extends far beyond the runway. Over the past year, Felix has taken significant steps in his philanthropic work, most notably through his membership in UNICEF’s Honors Club. What began as a quiet practice of giving – small donations made over time – has grown into a commitment to be present, involved, and proactive. During a recent break, he chose to travel to Laos to volunteer with UNICEF, using his time not for rest, but to connect directly with communities in need.

The visit became a turning point. Working with children recovering from malnutrition at a local hospital, he witnessed the emotional toll of prior treatments. Some were fearful, reluctant to engage, shaped by memories of pain. That moment – of wanting to help but being met with hesitation – left a deep impact. It brought a new understanding of how delicate care can be when trust is still being built.

Felix wasn’t alone on this journey. His mother accompanied him, driven by her own passion for service. Together, they navigated the experience, finding strength in shared purpose and unexpected emotional conversations. The presence of family added another layer to the trip, grounding its intensity with familiarity and comfort. What could have been overwhelming instead became transformative – a memory he now carries with warmth, not sorrow.

Photography © Park Jongha for Esquire Korea – read more at esquirekorea.co.kr