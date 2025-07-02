Ciao MMSCENE: Artur Costa by Borislav Utjesinovic

The handsome Artur Costa is the latest model to star in our Ciao MMSCENE portrait series, captured in Milan by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic. Costa’s mother agency is NASS Models in Lisbon, and he is also represented by Why Not Model Management in Milan and View Management in Barcelona. Based in Barcelona, the twenty-two-year-old also works as a graphic designer and hopes to pursue both careers.

Ciao MMSCENE is a portrait project created during the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week by our photographer Borislav Utjesinovic and editor-in-chief Zarko Davinic, dedicated to showcasing promising new faces in modeling. The series has already introduced Oliver Robertson and Chazz Moon. Stay tuned as we continue releasing portraits from this exclusive project, bringing you fresh faces ready to shape the future of fashion.

Model Artur Costa – @arturcsta

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic