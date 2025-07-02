in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Milano Fashion Week, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, View Management, Why Not Models

Ciao MMSCENE: Artur Costa by Borislav Utjesinovic

Fresh faced Artur Costa steps into the spotlight

Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Artur Costa is the latest model to star in our Ciao MMSCENE portrait series, captured in Milan by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic. Costa’s mother agency is NASS Models in Lisbon, and he is also represented by Why Not Model Management in Milan and View Management in Barcelona. Based in Barcelona, the twenty-two-year-old also works as a graphic designer and hopes to pursue both careers.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Ciao MMSCENE is a portrait project created during the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week by our photographer Borislav Utjesinovic and editor-in-chief Zarko Davinic, dedicated to showcasing promising new faces in modeling. The series has already introduced Oliver Robertson and Chazz Moon. Stay tuned as we continue releasing portraits from this exclusive project, bringing you fresh faces ready to shape the future of fashion.

Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine

Model Artur Costa – @arturcsta
Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic

Written by Ana Markovic

