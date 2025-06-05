Louis III in an Exclusive MMSCENE June Cover Story

Musician Louis III is the star of MMSCENE Magazine’s June cover story. Returning to his hometown of Croydon, the editorial traces the places that shaped him, from local coffee shops and barbershops to the streets near his old school. Captured through the lens of photographer Zach Bergren, the story pairs nostalgia with momentum, offering a raw, reflective look at the artist on the edge of a major summer.

Styling by Lewis Stratton features looks from Dolce & Gabbana, Armani Exchange, Loewe, and Theo, with additional pieces by Ioedle. Accessories include rings from Pyrrha, Rat Betty, and Nowhere Soon Studio, while footwear includes styles from Loewe and Untitlab.

In an exclusive video interview, Louis reflects on his journey since his last MMSCENE feature in 2023, from chart-topping collaborations with Armin van Buuren and Nicky Romero to the growth of his queer party series. He speaks on building queer community through nightlife, performing at Pride events across the UK and Europe, and the emotional scope of his upcoming EP, which delves into the complexity of queer experience, from euphoria to intimacy and defiance.

Watch the interview and see the full cover story below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMSCENE / Male Model Scene (@mmscene)

Talent: Louis III

Photography: Zach Bergren

Styling: Lewis Stratton

Hair and Makeup: Kareem Jarche

Videography and Editing: andwhy Studios, George Merabishvili and Sofiia

Direction: Deelo and Joe Jordan

Production: Chapter Management