MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Imagination by Elys Berroteran

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Elys Berroteran captures model Fulop Budavari at Wilhelmina Models in an exclusive editorial titled “Imagination.” Styled by Victor Lopez, Fulop walks through Fifth Avenue, offering a spontaneous yet composed portrait of modern elegance. The energy of the city meets a wardrobe rooted in sharp tailoring and ease.

The styling features selections from Armani, Lacoste, Prada, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Title: Imagination

Photographer: Elys Berroteran

Stylist: Victor Lopez

Model: Fulop Budavari at Wilhelmina Models